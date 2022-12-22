Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €69.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) has been given a €69.00 ($73.40) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of EPA BN opened at €49.71 ($52.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.24. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($76.73).

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.