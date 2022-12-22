Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €69.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €69.00 ($73.40) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of EPA BN opened at €49.71 ($52.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.24. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($76.73).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

