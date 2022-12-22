Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €46.00 ($48.94) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a fifty-two week high of €67.44 ($71.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.29.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

