StockNews.com Downgrades Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMED. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.13.

AMED opened at $81.59 on Monday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

