Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE APO opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.