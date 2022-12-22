MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) versus Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Head to Head Comparison

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A -168.94% -78.30% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -32.43% -30.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 113.11 -$30.21 million ($0.78) -2.96 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.62) -13.89

Volatility and Risk

MiNK Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 402.32%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than MiNK Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats MiNK Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.