Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. 62,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,733,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Specifically, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Cinemark Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

