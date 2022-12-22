Comparing Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 485.59%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.33%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.72 million N/A N/A BioCardia $1.01 million 31.62 -$12.62 million ($0.71) -2.52

Cognition Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCardia.

Profitability

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A -51.42% -42.02% BioCardia -931.32% -172.74% -100.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing CT2168 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, which include DLB and Parkinson's disease; and CT2074 to treat dry AMD. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

