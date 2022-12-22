Comparing Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shinhan Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 24.79% N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group 22.61% 9.52% 0.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Shinhan Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $27.47 million 1.85 $7.76 million $2.58 7.27 Shinhan Financial Group $14.57 billion 1.03 $3.62 billion $6.92 4.26

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Ridge Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 784 service centers; 5,234 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 85 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

