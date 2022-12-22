Comparing NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy Partners and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 2 2 5 0 2.33 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $84.89, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 36.70% 3.71% 2.31% Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Aqua Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $982.00 million 6.46 $137.00 million $5.14 14.25 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.53, indicating that its stock price is 653% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Aqua Power Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.