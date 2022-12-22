Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Financial Review

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of SNDL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SNDL and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNDL 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

SNDL currently has a consensus price target of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given SNDL’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SNDL is more favorable than Bright Green.

This table compares SNDL and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNDL -53.71% -8.18% -6.93% Bright Green N/A -305.36% -234.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SNDL and Bright Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNDL $44.78 million 7.71 -$183.82 million ($0.96) -2.17 Bright Green N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Bright Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SNDL.

Summary

SNDL beats Bright Green on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SNDL

(Get Rating)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Bright Green

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

