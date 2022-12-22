Reviewing Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) & VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics and VectivBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A VectivBio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.03%. VectivBio has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 167.33%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than VectivBio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -44.32% -38.18% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and VectivBio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 594.77 -$25.24 million ($0.38) -1.47 VectivBio N/A N/A -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than VectivBio.

Risk & Volatility

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About VectivBio

(Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.