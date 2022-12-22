Analyzing Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -39.15% -36.36% Allogene Therapeutics -126,580.16% -37.74% -32.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.53) -10.96 Allogene Therapeutics $38.49 million 23.42 -$257.01 million ($2.20) -2.84

This table compares Immunovant and Allogene Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Immunovant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allogene Therapeutics. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Immunovant and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 2 4 0 2.67 Allogene Therapeutics 1 2 6 0 2.56

Immunovant currently has a consensus price target of $14.43, indicating a potential downside of 13.96%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.10, indicating a potential upside of 269.60%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunovant.

Volatility and Risk

Immunovant has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Immunovant on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

