Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

