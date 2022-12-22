Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) vs. Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) Head-To-Head Review

Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Rating) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A Inotiv -19.54% -4.23% -2.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and Inotiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A Inotiv $89.61 million 1.11 $10.90 million ($4.26) -0.91

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Energy and Health.

52.1% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, indicating that its stock price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Affinity Energy and Health and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inotiv has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 339.28%.

Summary

Inotiv beats Affinity Energy and Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Energy and Health

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

