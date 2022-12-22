Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.21.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $214.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.69. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

