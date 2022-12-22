Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $30.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,089.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

