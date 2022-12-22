Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) PT at $49.30

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOG shares. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,428,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.