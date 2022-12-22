Barclays Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €1.60 Price Target

Barclays set a €1.60 ($1.70) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CEC1. Warburg Research set a €1.60 ($1.70) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.91) price objective on Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €3.74 ($3.98) on Monday. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.74 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of €8.00 ($8.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

