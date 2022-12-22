Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Consumer Edge downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 2.3 %

HAIN stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.