Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $27.39 on Monday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Driven Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Driven Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Driven Brands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,592,000 after buying an additional 641,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.