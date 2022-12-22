Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Spire Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Spire stock opened at $68.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. Spire has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

