Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $15.00 at Maxim Group

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VKTX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.43. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $8.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 159.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 82.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 62,964 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

