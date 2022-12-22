Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $9.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 75.4% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,286,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 983,039 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 472.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 753,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 104.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,425,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 729,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 424.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 580,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.