Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $9.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance
Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group
About Hydrofarm Holdings Group
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.