Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “$23.00” Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

