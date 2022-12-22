Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.43 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.91. The firm has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

