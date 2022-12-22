Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €57.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G24. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($54.79) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

G24 stock opened at €47.84 ($50.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.83. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($49.89) and a 52 week high of €63.20 ($67.23). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

