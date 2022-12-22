Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Accenture plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

NYSE ACN opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

