Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TotalEnergies in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for TotalEnergies’ current full-year earnings is $14.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTE. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE TTE opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

