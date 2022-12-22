Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for American Tower Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for American Tower in a research note issued on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $210.60 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

