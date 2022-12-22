Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

Shares of NDSN opened at $238.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $258.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nordson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Nordson by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

