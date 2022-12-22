Brokers Set Expectations for Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACXP stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACXP. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,198,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Articles

