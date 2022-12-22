Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s FY2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.46 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($6.20) to GBX 535 ($6.50) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 560 ($6.80) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BP from GBX 527 ($6.40) to GBX 549 ($6.67) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.79.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -41.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth $21,904,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $16,192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BP by 359.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484,618 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

