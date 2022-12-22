Lennar Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $17.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

