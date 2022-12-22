New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

