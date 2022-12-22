Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flora Growth in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Flora Growth stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flora Growth by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Flora Growth by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

