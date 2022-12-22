FY2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

EQT Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.