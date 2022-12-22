FY2022 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TELUS by 186.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in TELUS by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

