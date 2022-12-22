EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report released on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

EQT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. EQT has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in EQT by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 249,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

