FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,517,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after acquiring an additional 798,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after buying an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after acquiring an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

