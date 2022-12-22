Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Autolus Therapeutics plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.75). The consensus estimate for Autolus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 268,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,624,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,595,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
