Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.94. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Methanex Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MX opened at C$50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$39.00 and a 52-week high of C$71.63.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be given a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

In other Methanex news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.46, for a total transaction of C$165,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,959.60.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

