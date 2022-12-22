FY2022 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Issued By National Bank Financial

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on T. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.80.

T stock opened at C$26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$26.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

