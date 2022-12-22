Brokers Issue Forecasts for Transat A.T. Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Transat A.T. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRZ. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$5.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.16.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

