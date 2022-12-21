Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

