Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $486.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.60 and its 200 day moving average is $436.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.65 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

