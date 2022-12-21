Gradient Investments LLC Sells 31 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $486.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.60 and a 200-day moving average of $436.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.65 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

