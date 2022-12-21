Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

