Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average of $135.95.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

