PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $235.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.53 and its 200-day moving average is $198.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

