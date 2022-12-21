Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

